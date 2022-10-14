Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $79,295,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,295,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,000 over the last three months. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 575.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

