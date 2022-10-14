Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arch Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn $13.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $14.16. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $55.32 per share.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.86 by ($2.56). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $137.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day moving average is $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $73.54 and a 1 year high of $183.53.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James N. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Arch Resources by 80.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arch Resources by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 258,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Arch Resources by 572.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,084 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Arch Resources by 2,404.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $11,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.