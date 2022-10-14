Brokers Set Expectations for AngioDynamics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for AngioDynamics in a report released on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $578.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.90.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

