DA Davidson Comments on Matrix Service’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Matrix Service in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Matrix Service

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $109.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 17.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 32.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 237,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 94.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 779,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 378,944 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 50.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 12.2% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 999,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 108,680 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.