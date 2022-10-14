Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $10.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.59 EPS.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 149,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 43.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 588,984 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $66,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179,634 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 29.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.