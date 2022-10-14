Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Installed Building Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Installed Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

IBP stock opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.75. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

