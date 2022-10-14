Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issued By Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BJRI. Barclays dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 0.5 %

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.22 million, a P/E ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 1.75.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.