Analysts Issue Forecasts for Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.89.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average of $157.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,937,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

