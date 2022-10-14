Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JHG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,170 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

