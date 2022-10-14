Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.69.
Spire Global Stock Up 4.9 %
OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $6.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spire Global (SPIR)
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.