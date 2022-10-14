Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Stock Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

About Spire Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.