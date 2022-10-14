Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €47.00 ($47.96) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS opened at €42.97 ($43.84) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.81. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

