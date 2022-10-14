JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Price Performance

BAS opened at €42.97 ($43.84) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 1 year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.