Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €54.50 by Warburg Research

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €54.50 ($55.61) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Basf in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Basf Stock Performance

ETR:BAS opened at €42.97 ($43.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €42.21 and its 200-day moving average is €45.81. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 1-year high of €69.15 ($70.56).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

