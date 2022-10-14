JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Covestro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Covestro in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Covestro Stock Up 3.2 %

1COV stock opened at €33.63 ($34.32) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 1-year high of €58.92 ($60.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.52.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

