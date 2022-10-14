Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Issued By Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.50.

TSE EQX opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.45. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.46.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$286.67 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

