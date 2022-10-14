Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $748.75

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $748.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after buying an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $752.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $754.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

