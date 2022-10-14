CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $105.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91. CF Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

