Analysts Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) PT at $99.90

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.90.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 163,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

