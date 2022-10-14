Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 295.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 295.83 ($3.57).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

In other Tesco news, insider Ken Murphy purchased 24,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68).

TSCO opened at GBX 200.90 ($2.43) on Tuesday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company has a market cap of £14.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,674.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 255.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.25%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

