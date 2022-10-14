Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 765 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 765 ($9.24).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.85) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($124,697.92).

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Phoenix Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 521.80 ($6.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.22 billion and a PE ratio of -6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 602.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.83. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 501 ($6.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.57%.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

See Also

