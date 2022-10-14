Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 765 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 765 ($9.24).
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.85) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Insider Activity
In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($124,697.92).
Phoenix Group Stock Performance
Phoenix Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.57%.
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
See Also
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.