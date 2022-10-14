Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Target Price at $107.11

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

