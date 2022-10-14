Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $10.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

BHC stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.34). Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 9,431.58%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.