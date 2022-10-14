Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $31.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

In other Clarus news, COO Aaron Kuehne bought 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Kuehne bought 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,978.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 784.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Clarus by 125.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Clarus has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

