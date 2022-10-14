Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price at $203.63

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT stock opened at $166.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

