Analysts Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price at $51.05

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.05.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after buying an additional 453,400 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

