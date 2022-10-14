Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives $1,419.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,419.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $190.43.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

