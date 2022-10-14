Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $156.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ANET opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.17. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

