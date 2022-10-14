Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $193.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.62.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Target Trading Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.35. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

