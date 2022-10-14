Analysts Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Price Target at $130.56

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in FMC by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in FMC by 2.3% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Up 1.6 %

FMC opened at $116.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. FMC has a 52 week low of $88.87 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

