First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $22.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.97 million and a P/E ratio of 221.03.

Insider Activity

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at $615,158,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.