Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) PT at $31.87

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

