Greencore Group plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Greencore Group in a report released on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Greencore Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greencore Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of GNCGY stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

