Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share.

OneMain Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OMF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of OneMain to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

OMF stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.