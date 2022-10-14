FY2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Decreased by Raymond James

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.55. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEOH. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Methanex Stock Up 5.8 %

MEOH stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 184.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 123,265 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth about $2,179,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 229.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 52.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

