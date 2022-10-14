Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

