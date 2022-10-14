FY2022 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $16.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $17.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

