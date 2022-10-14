Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Balfour Beatty plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Balfour Beatty’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Balfour Beatty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAFYY opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

