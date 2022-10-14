Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 2.6 %
NWBI opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $89,582.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 105.7% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 84.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 614,164 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.