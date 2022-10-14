Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €10.30 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.30 ($10.51) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.79% from the company’s previous close.

KCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.16) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €7.07 ($7.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.70. The company has a market cap of $704.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1.19. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a 12-month high of €13.50 ($13.78).

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

