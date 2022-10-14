Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €11.00 by Warburg Research

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.22) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KCO. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.16) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.10 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Klöckner & Co SE Trading Up 1.9 %

KCO opened at €7.07 ($7.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock has a market cap of $704.73 million and a PE ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of €8.71 and a 200-day moving average of €9.70. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a twelve month high of €13.50 ($13.78).

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

