The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €146.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €146.00 ($148.98) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.67% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

AIR stock opened at €96.90 ($98.88) on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a one year high of €99.97 ($102.01). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.51.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.