JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €750.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($764.29) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 0.7 %

EPA MC opened at €617.50 ($630.10) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €653.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €621.57. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($265.87).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

