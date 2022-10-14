JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €30.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Price Performance

ALO opened at €17.80 ($18.16) on Tuesday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($38.13). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.43 and a 200-day moving average of €22.15.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.