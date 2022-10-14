Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €740.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €715.00 ($729.59) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €617.50 ($630.10) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($265.87). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €653.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €621.57.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

