Morgan Stanley Trims Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Target Price to €120.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €122.00 ($124.49) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Vinci from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vinci in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.40.

Shares of VCISY opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

