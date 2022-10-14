Christopher Keljik OBE Acquires 2,874 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,874 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £1,983.06 ($2,396.16).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schroder British Opportunities Trust alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 6,475 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £4,985.75 ($6,024.35).

On Wednesday, August 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 6,561 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £4,986.36 ($6,025.08).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.84) on Friday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 111 ($1.34). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.85.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in both public equity investments and private equity investments consisting predominantly of UK Companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.