Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTBXF. Barclays lowered shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 205 ($2.48) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTBXF opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

