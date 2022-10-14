Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Winpak Price Performance
WIPKF opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.
About Winpak
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
