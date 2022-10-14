Kerim Sener Sells 1,015,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) insider Kerim Sener sold 1,015,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £30,450 ($36,793.14).
Ariana Resources Price Performance
Shares of LON:AAU opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Friday. Ariana Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5 ($0.06). The stock has a market cap of £33.14 million and a PE ratio of 335.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.50.
About Ariana Resources
