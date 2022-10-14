Kerim Sener Sells 1,015,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) insider Kerim Sener sold 1,015,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £30,450 ($36,793.14).

Shares of LON:AAU opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Friday. Ariana Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5 ($0.06). The stock has a market cap of £33.14 million and a PE ratio of 335.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.50.

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company also explores for silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

