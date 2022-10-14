Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZZZ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$22.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.39. The company has a market cap of C$804.01 million and a PE ratio of 7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$21.41 and a 12-month high of C$41.97.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$227.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.3465598 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

